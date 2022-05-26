Here is Your Un Verano Sin Ti Summer Song Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is already making waves in all our playlists. As summer vacation approaches, at People Chica we're helping you find the best track from this iconic album based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: "Party"
You love to let loose and party, no one can tie you down. Plus, let's face it, once you get started, no one's stopping you.
Taurus: "Moscow Mule"
If anyone knows about the pleasures of life, it's you, Taurus. So, pide otra Moscow Mule.
Gemini: "Tití me preguntó"
Why pick one when you can have them all, right, Gemini? This is your summer of ALL the loves.
Cancer: "Otro atardecer"
As much as you want to hide it, you love a romantic getaway and getting into your feels watching the sunset. Make out with your love to this song.
Leo: "Me porto bien"
You're hot, your lover is hot and you're about to show them off—'cause why not?
Virgo: "Tarot"
No one is more VIP than you and let's face it, being with you is a privilege. Need we say more?
Libra: "Ojitos lindos"
For you it's all about beauty and the promise of summer love.
Scorpio: "Yo no soy celoso"
Even if you're heartbroken this summer, no one will know. But deep down in your water sign heart, we know you'll be plotting the best revenge against your ex.
Sagittarius: "Después de la playa"
For you it's all about going with the flow. Bring a towel? Don't bring a towel? Doesn't matter, you're here to dance and have fun.
Capricorn: "Neverita"
You love a good romance, but don't want any drama this summer. It's a hot chica summer this year.
Aquarius: "La corriente"
If everyone's going to the beach this year, you're going to Antartica. The status quo was not made for you, but you'll oblige.
Pisces: "Aguacero"
Written from the point of view of the most Pisces artist of all time, this song was made for you. After all, "sabes que soy Pisci', ey y enamorarme es bien facil, ey pero olvidarme es dificíl."