Bad Bunny Makes Film Debut in Upcoming Thriller Featuring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Bad Bunny is showing off his killer moves in the official trailer for Sony Pictures' new action thriller Bullet Train.

El Conejo Malo is joining a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Zazie Beetz, among others. The film was directed by David Leitch from Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2.

The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and stars Pitt as Ladybug, who finds himself alongside five other assassins on a fast moving train from Tokyo to Morioka with very few stops. Throughout the train's journey they realize their targets are interrelated and engage in brutal fights.

Bad Bunny Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The Puerto Rican artist may draw from his recent experience wrestling at the WWE's WrestleMania as he engages with Pitt in an arduous fighting sequence as seen in the trailer.

Last year, the Grammy Award winning singer made his acting debut in the Netflix original series Narcos: Mexico playing Arturo "El Kitty" Paez, a rich-kid-turned-hitman. His character tells the true story of the Narco Juniors, a group of upper-society kids that became obsessed with cartel life.

Over the last couple years the "Yonaguini" vocalist has been expanding his artistic skills aside from his hit urban albums that have topped global charts. In an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he discussed his evolution from Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio to his artistic persona.