It's safe to say 2021 has been the year of Bad Bunny.

The 27-year-old star continues to make his musical mark on the world by ranking as the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His music was streamed more than 9.1 billion times on the platform this year alone (he received a cool 8.3 billion global streams in 2020).

Since 2020, El Conejo Malo has released multiple chart-topping singles like "Yonaguni" as well as two studio albums YHLQMDLG and El último tour del mundo.

His hard work has earned him various Latin Grammy nominations, with his first Grammy win being for YHLQMDLG under the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

"I only make music," the artist stated after finding out about his achievement. "I just enjoy my work."

Not only can he create chart-topping music, but he can also act as well. The "Lo Siento BB:/" singer showed off his acting chops with his debut on the Netflix original series Narcos: Mexico.

But he's not stopping there as he will also be appearing in the 2022 movie Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock and Joey King.

In an interview on The Daily Show with host Trevor Noah, El Conejo Malo explained that he only seeks to create unity through music. "I'm just trying to unify, you know? [All] people, every person, everybody can feel comfortable with my music, my videos [and at] the concerts," he said.