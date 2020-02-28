Bad Bunny and Sech Bring Latinx Flavor to The Tonight Show

Bad Bunny and Sech performed their song “Ignorantes” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. El Conejo Malo also revealed the cover of his new album Yo hago lo que me da la gana [I Do Whatever I Want] on the show. The duo sang in Spanish on the Anglo show, getting the audience cheering for their talent and flow. Fallon showed a childhood photo of the 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wearing a cute bunny outfit. He said it was taken on Easter at school and this photo is what led to his artistic name of Bad Bunny. He recalled he was really mad that day and “was trying to smile” while holding a basket full of colorful eggs, but it just didn’t work.

“I never imagined that I would be here in this great show,” Bad Bunny said, showing a photo of himself posing next to a Jimmy Fallon wax figure years ago. “You know you’re my favorite,” Fallon added. “I was dancing and banging on the table in my house when I saw you at the Super Bowl with Shakira. I go, ‘Oh my God, look at this guy!'” When Fallon asked if he was nervous, Bad Bunny admitted: “Of course, yeah, it’s the biggest stage in the world. I never imagined I was going to do the Super Bowl halftime and I don’t know anything about football. I don’t know who won the game,” he confessed. “I’m so happy, I’m so proud, that night was amazing.”

The trap star wore a shirt with the message: “They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt,” referring to a transgender woman who was killed in his native Puerto Rico. The singer wore a black skirt with a pink jacket and long earrings, making a strong statement in defending the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Bad Bunny revealed there will be 20 tracks on his new album, which he assured would all be “hits.” The new music is out at midnight on Friday.

Bad Bunny also shared the track list on Instagram and the new album includes the collaborations “La Santa” with Daddy Yankee, “Ignorantes” with Sech, “Una Vez” with Mora, “Safaera” with Jowell y Randy and Ñengo Flow, “Que Malo” with Ñengo Flow, and “Hablamos Mañana” with Duki and Pablo Chill-E. The countdown to midnight begins!