El Conejo Malo reminds fans everywhere that he's a wine novice, just like them.

Bad Bunny is All of Us When Being Served Wine at a Restaurant in Hilariously Relatable TikTok

Bad Bunny continues to prove that he is just like us with his latest TikTok video.

To kick off 2022, the "No me conoce" performer announced he was making the jump to the popular video platform and leaving Instagram behind in 2021.

Since then, he has been dominating TikTok with his posts—his most recent being one of him at a restaurant pretending to be knowledgeable on all things wine.

He captioned the clip, "[Me] pretending to be a knower of wines," as he goes through all the motions that a wine sommelier or aficionado would typically do when tasting a wine for the first time.

Prior to this humorous and totally relatable clip, the "Te deseo lo mejor" rapper poked fun at fans with his second video on TikTok which showed him using a psyhcodelic filter that multiplied his face.

The clip had a voice-over recording that would repeat, "Do another TikTok, TikTok. Do another TikTok."

He captioned the fun clip, "Everyone after I uploaded my first TikTok."