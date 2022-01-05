El Conejo Malo has officially left Instagram behind and joined the viral video platform.

Instagram No More: Bad Bunny Kicks Off 2022 By Jumping To TikTok

Bad Bunny is making some serious changes this year and is leaving Instagram behind.

On New Year's Day, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star wiped his official Instagram profile clean, effectively leaving his 36.8 million followers behind, and joined TikTok.

"2022, the 'damned' part is out of love, I know you'll be a great year 😅🤞🏻," the 27-year-old wrote in his inaugural TikTok post referencing the lyrics of his song "Si veo a tu mamá," which played in the background.

In his TikTok debut, the Grammy award-winning artist starts off by holding up a giant mug and then transitions to a shot of him and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri partying on New Year's Eve.

The "Yonaguni" artist had a stellar year in 2021, ranking as the most streamed artist on Spotify, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Artist chart and earned several Latin Grammy Awards for his albums YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour del Mundo.

He also made his acting debut on Narcos: Mexico, where he played Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a rich-kid-turned-hitman who was obsessed with cartel life.