Bad Bunny Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus. The reggaeton star was scheduled to perform his new hit "Dákiti" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, but had to cancel due to his diagnosis. His absence from the stage on November 22 worried fans. A press release by Acoustyle Communication, which represents the Puerto Rican star, clarified it all.

"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs, but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation," it said. The reggaetonero was still part of the show, announcing the winner of Favorite Female Latin Artist virtually from his home in Los Angeles. He also received two awards: Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Album – Latin for YHLQMDLG. The singer also participated virtually in the Latin Grammy Awards, filmed in Miami this year. He recorded his performance from a stage in Puerto Rico and it was broadcast as part of the show.

Image zoom Credit: (Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )

Fellow reggaeton stars Karol G and J Balvin also shared that they tested positive for COVID-19 months ago and have since recovered.

Bad Bunny recently starred in a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos commercial, joining their "Deja Tu Huella" campaign and contributing $500,000 to the Latino community in collaboration with his foundation Good Bunny.

Image zoom Credit: (Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)