Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who picked up four nominations for the 2021 Latin Grammys and 22 nominations for this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards, revealed he is coming out with a new album next year.

During a surprise interview with Santiago Matias on the Alofoke Radio Show, in the Dominican Republic, El Conejo discussed why he chose Quisqueya to record material for his new releases.

"I've been working on what's coming for a while and I started in Puerto Rico. I said I wanted to do half in Puerto Rico and half in the Dominican Republic," he said. "I've always said I have an affinity with DR. It's a muse from Day One. When one sees the love of the people and feels the energy, you share it back. It's not the first time I make music here."

He went on to share his love for dembow and how the musical movement is bringing positivity and happiness during a time when people need good vibes after the pandemic —which is why he loved "Seguridad" by El Cherry Scom, a song he called the hit of the summer.

The artist also opened up about his fashion style that breaks traditional societal standards, including the use of garments worn by women.

"I don't understand. I see those comments and then I check the calendar to see if I'm still in 1994 and it's still the year I was born. There's no need to defend myself. I like wearing different clothes and I feel comfortable," he said. "When you're a creative person that applies to how you dress as well… in my closet there aren't women's clothes or men's clothes, there are just awesome clothes you're never going to wear."

BadBunny Credit: Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singer went on to discuss "Hot Dog Gate" and the controversy between J Balvin and Residente. The artist said he doesn't take sides in the celebrity musical feud but he mentioned the importance of the Latin Grammys for non-pop artists. His song "Dakiti" garnered a Song of the Year Latin Grammy nomination.