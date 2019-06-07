Bad Bunny Claps Back at Homophobic Comments of Haters Who Criticize His Colorful, Long Nails

Bad Bunny graces the cover of Paper magazine, where he rocks some long pastel yellow nails. The Puerto Rican trap star, 25, talked to the publication about his success and clapped back at haters who criticize his look. The trapero always has fans wondering what he will wear to the next red carpet or performance, and seems totally comfortable with his unconventional style. “I’m not telling people, ‘Hey, paint your nails or color your hair, do this or do that,'” he told the magazine. “I’m simply saying … do what makes you happy, and to never limit yourself…. Just be yourself, and be happy in that. And also not to criticize or judge, because maybe for you something’s bad or not bad — if you like or dislike something, that doesn’t mean everyone has to share your opinion. It’s about that: respect. It’s so basic.”

Bad Bunny’s music has been embraced by the LGBTQ community and you can hear his reggaetón hits playing at Pride events. Why do young queer fans love him so much? “It’s a message of respect, of freedom. I think they feel comfortable, and they feel, I don’t know, like part of what I’m doing,” he added to Paper. “They don’t feel excluded from the group, but instead, like, ‘We’re wanted here; we can be ourselves here.'”

Even though he has never referred to himself as anything other than straight and fans are raving about a possible romance — or collab?— with Spanish flamenco singer Rosalía, El Conejo Malo celebrates the LGBTQ community and is grateful for its support. He has definitely changed the Latin urban music genre with music videos like “Caro,” which opens with the singer getting a manicure. In the surreal video, he then transforms into model Jazmyne Joy: She wears Bad Bunny’s colorful outfits and sings like him, asking everyone around to stop starring and judging.

“It’s not so much about changing the genre, but instead the way of thinking, not only in the fans but in the artists,” he told Paper about his groundbreaking songs. “I’m letting people know there’s another way that maybe didn’t exist, or it wasn’t developed. It’s not about changing what’s already established, either, but instead about opening doors for other messages — another wave, you know?”