Bad Bunny Tops Spotify's Most-Streamed List for 2020

On Tuesday, Spotify released their "2020 Wrapped" list of the top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts of the year, and Bad Bunny was the runaway global favorite. He was the most-streamed artist of year, with more than 8.3 billion streams, and his album YHLQMDLG was the most-streamed album of the year, with 3.3 billion streams. The Weeknd and Post Malone had the second- and third-most-streamed albums, with After Hours and Hollywood's Bleeding, respectively.

Bad Bunny's latest achievement comes after the release of his third album this year, El Último Tour Del Mundo, and his positive test for coronavirus, which forced him to cancel his appearance at the American Music Awards.

Colombian star J Balvin also made the list as the year's third-most-streamed artist, and took to social media to share how he felt to be one of the two Latinos in the top 10. "It has been more than 5 years representing my country and Latinos around the world through my music," he wrote on Instagram. "Here we are the 5 most listened to artists on the planet and 2 of us are Latino. LATINO GANG."

Despite the overwhelming success of YHLQMDLG, though, Bad Bunny was overlooked at the Grammys this year in almost every non-Latin category, only receiving a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. "Un Día (One Day)," his collaboration with Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Tainy, was the only song from Latinx artists to be nominated in a general category.