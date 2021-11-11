The Puerto Rican artist spoke with Trevor Noah about his music, his acting debut on Narcos: Mexico, and his WWE training.

Bad Bunny Speaks Candidly on The Daily Show: "This Is Who I Am"

Bad Bunny is living the dream.

El Conejo paid a visit to The Daily Show Wednesday night and spoke to host Trevor Noah about the evolution of his career from grocery store bagger to top-ranking musical artist, his acting debut on Narcos: Mexico, his WWE training, and his hopes for his music.

"I'm so grateful with the life I've got. It's crazy for me, being here, living my dream; but this is what I wanted," he said.

Noah discussed the Puerto Rican artist's rise to stardom and asked how he was able to release three projects during the pandemic while the rest of the entertainment industry stalled.

"It's what I love, it's my work, but it's my hobby also," the reggaeton master said. "You know, in the pandemic, it's the only thing I had to do to escape from reality. It was easy to make music."

During the interview, they discussed the transformation of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio —Bad Bunny's real name— to his musical persona, including the barriers he has torn down in terms of representation for members of the LGBTQ+ community, women, and gender non-binary people.

"I'm just trying to unify, you know? Every people, every person, everybody can feel comfortable with my music, my videos; in the concerts. [Creating] a space where everyone can feel comfortable with my music is what I try [to do]."

As far as acting is concerned, he added he's loving his time in front of the camera.