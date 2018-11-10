Bad Bunny’s Explosive Year of Collaborations

At 24-years-old, Latin trap star Bad Bunny is quickly becoming one of the most recognized artists in the music industry. Many consider his approach to music and fashion to be “bold” and “different” as he challenges the rules of masculinity within a market that is engrained in machismo culture. Regardless of what anyone says, he’s got 13.1 million followers on Instagram and two Top 5 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. Accordingly, Bad Bunny did mad collaborations throughout the past year or so with mainstream U.S. superstars such as Drake, and records show that, perhaps unshockingly, they were each sizable hits. This energizer may be looking to continue his successful streak with a Pharrell team up after just releasing his single today, “Te Guste,“ with Jennifer Lopez. In the meantime, here are the fruits of his busy year of partnership perfecting.

Bad Bunny x Drake – “MIA”

Drake and Bad Bunny teased us for quite some time before “MIA” dropped on October 11. Being one of the most anticipated collabs of the year, the dynamic duo scored 36 million U.S. streams for a Latin song within the first week. This hasn’t happened since “Despacito” dropped!

Marc Anthony x Will Smith x Bad Bunny – “Está Rico”

Two of Puerto Rico’s finest came together with the legendary Will Smith to produce a vivacious song that blends contemporary Latin trap with Latin pop beats. Smith was eager to jump in on this track with BB and Anthony, and the video shows it! Released on September 28, it sits at No. 11 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales.

Becky G x Bad Bunny – “Mayores”

“Mayores,” meaning “older” (as in “older gentleman”), is Becky G’s most well-known song, mixing cumbia and reggaetón flavors while adding a winking theme. Bad Bunny (who’s only a year older!) hopped on this July 2017 released track. We admit that the collab was well over a year ago, but the sexy ode peaked at No. 74 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in December 2017, so we’re counting it.

Karol G x Bad Bunny x Quavo – “Ahora Me Llama (remix)”

Once Karol G and Bad Bunny came out with “Ahora Me Llama,” the love for this track from fans and other artists was surreal! The collab initially made Billboard’s Top 10 on the Hot Latin Song chart, and that recognition paved the way for Migos rapper Quavo’s remix in early October 2017, months after the original song debuted.

Cardi B x Bad Bunny x J Balvin – “I Like It”

Cardi B’s “I Like It” is just one of the three No. 1 hits from the Bronx-born icon. This collab with Bad Bunny and J Balvin gave the English-speaking audience a glimpse of two of the most influential Latin artists today. Featured on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album released on May 25, 2018, the song is still currently on the Hot 100 list, sitting at No. 19 behind “Taki, Taki,” “MIA” and “Money.”

Farruko x Bad Bunny x Nicki Minaj x Travis Scott x Rvssian – “Krippy Kush (remix)”

Although initially catering to the Latin American market, Farruko and Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush” caught the eye of some artists in the U.S. Nicki Minaj slid onto the remix, as did the trippy Travis Scott. The new version was released on November 21, 2017, and it climbed No. 4 on the Latin Streaming Songs chart early this year.

J. Lo x Bad Bunny – “Te Guste”

It was only a matter of time before Puerto Rican rapper would collaborate with the Nuyorican boss. The track, just released today, fuses instrumental, tropical and trap beats into one sensational jam.

Bad Bunny x Pharrell?

OK, so this potential partnership is not confirmed, but we suspect that these two are stirring up some goodness. As usual, an Instagram pic is very much considered a tease for any follower curious to know what Bad Bunny is up to these days. With Pharrell’s unmatched talent in engineering, see “Get Lucky,” “Blurred Lines” and “Happy” for starters, and Bad Bunny’s flair, these two are bound to create some history.