Watch Bad Bunny's Hilarious Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Bad Bunny's hilarious appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live: At Home simply can't be missed. El Conejo Malo joined a sketch called "Big Papi Cooking Show," where Kenan Thompson reprised his impression of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz and gave a tutorial on how to cook Latin dishes. Bad Bunny played his guest — his "Puerto Rican cousin, Big Bunny" — and the trapero advertised "big-ass pots" and sweatpants to wear while working from home.

Image zoom

SNL has reinvented itself due to the coronavirus pandemic, with cast members filming at home. In this episode, Miley Cyrus shined as the musical guest, performing Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here." Actor Adam Sandler was also a guest, doing a sketch with Pete Davidson called "Stuck in the House."

Bad Bunny — who has become a mainstream star, with appearances on English language shows like The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon — has also kept his fans entertained with his fun stunts on social media, like sunbathing in the nude at home in Puerto Rico and playing with his Toy Story buddies.

Image zoom Twitter/@CynthiasCanvas

Never losing his sense of humor, the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer also shared a video of himself dressed in drag and kissing his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, with whom he recorded the track "En Casita" during their time in isolation.