Bad Bunny and Rosalía Top TIME's Best Albums of the Year List for 2022

La semana de esta semana will be one Rosalía and Bad Bunny won't soon forget.

The two artists continue to represent Spanish-language music worldwide, this time, making it on TIME's "Best Albums of 2022" list.

The Catalan songstress ranked at No.10 with MOTOMAMI, an album that blends reggaeton, bachata, flamenco, pop and jazz. Songs such as "HENTAI" and "Candy" have topped in popularity, while collaborations with producers and artists such as The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams have given the album a magic touch.

"Rosalía's 2018 conceptual masterpiece El Mal Querer is so intentional and powerful that it's hard to imagine her topping it," said TIME's Moises Mendez II. "But this year, she stepped entirely outside the box, pushing her creative ability to its absolute limit to make Motomami."

He continued, "Rosalía's unwavering tenacity has allowed her to create a piece of art that fully showcases her stunning vocal and producing abilities."

La Rosi also took home the Latin Grammy for Best Album of the Year last week, making her the first woman in Latin Grammy history to win the honor twice after her 2019 win for El Mal Querer. She also took home three other awards.

"Thank you so much, MOTOMAMI is the album I've had to fight for the most to make, that has cost me the most to make, but I persevered and it has been the one that has made me the happiest," she said while accepting the honor on November 17. "Thank you for supporting my music that is always changing, thank you to Latin America that's always giving me inspiration, thank you to my country for still loving me and never letting me fall."

San Benito also blessed the list on the No.1 spot with Un Verano Sin Ti, an album that continues to make history in 2022. The Puerto Rican singer's fourth album was lauded for its incorporation of Caribbean music including dembow, reggaeton, merengue and cumbia, while also adding elements of techno and dance hall.

"No other album had as much universal appeal (and, let's be honest, adoration) this year than Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny's glorious fourth solo studio album," wrote C.L. "It's an album about heartbreak, yes, but also a veritable love letter to his homeland of Puerto Rico and a sonic tribute to the Caribbean diaspora."

The album was also called "an exceptional project that is genre-defying, intergenerational and groundbreaking."

"To listen to this album, to move to it and be moved by it, is an act of defiance, celebration, and radical love," they added.