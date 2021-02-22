Bad Bunny and Rosalía Team Up for a Steamy SNL Performance

On Saturday, Bad Bunny was the musical guest for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, where he performed two tracks from his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo — and appeared in a couple of sketches as well.

For one of his performances, he brought Rosalía on stage with him, just a week after the release of their video "La Noche de Anoche." Though this was his first time as the official musical guest, it wasn't his first time on the show — he made a cameo in one of the SNL At Home quarantine episodes last year.

Bad Bunny appeared in the musical sketch "Loco," in which Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson rap about going crazy during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. In the clip, the singer shows up as a house plant telling Nwodim that she is mentally ill.

He also appeared in the "Sea Shanty" sketch, inspired by the viral TikTok trend; he showed up midway through as the whaling ship's navigator. "The ocean is that way, and that way, and behind us, and kind of all around," he told his shipmates.

Appearing in the sketches is preparing the Latin trap star for his upcoming roles on Narcos and in several films. His time on SNL also comes after he pinned wrestler Akira Tozawa during an appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw.