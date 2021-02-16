Bad Bunny and Rosalía Burn for Each Other in "La Noche de Anoche"

Rosalía and Bad Bunny show their great chemistry once again in their new music video "La Noche de Anoche." Although both singers have denied romance rumors in the past, they literally burn for each other in the clip, which debuted on Valentine's Day and has already garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.

As they sing about an unforgettable night together, their bodies catch fire. "We recorded separately because of COVID and our schedules. We'd been trying to work together for a while and the right opportunity hadn't come up," Bad Bunny told Billboard in November, when the song first came out. "Chris Jedi sent me a track with a rhythmic base he did with Rosalía, and I thought it was cool, but I let it sit for a while. A couple of days later, I couldn't stop singing the song."

Rosalía has been reportedly linked to Puerto Rican reggaetonero Rauw Alejandro in the past, while Bad Bunny has professed his love for Gabriela Berlingeri. However, fans continue to be mesmerized by the possibility of a real love connection between the young stars. The video aesthetic is very dreamlike and romantic, but so far they're still just good friends and artistic collaborators.

