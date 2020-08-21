Bad Bunny Returns to Social Media to Encourage Fans to Vote

After spending three months away from social media, Bad Bunny has returned to share an important message about the upcoming election. "Young people, you have until September 14 to get your electoral identification card to be able to vote Nov. 3," he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of his electoral identification card. "We are in a crucial moment in the history of our country and now more than ever, we have the power to change the course of Puerto Rico."

"It's time for a real change," he added. "Enough with the abuse coming from both parties that has PR tied up. Enough of the same thing over and over again. It's time to make history. Get your ID and use it fearlessly."

His encouraging post comes after the announcement that he will receive this year's Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision at the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on October 6. "Bad Bunny understands his responsibility to serve as a powerful voice for those who need to be heard as well as a source of inspiration for our youth," stated Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "He radiates his Latinx and Puerto Rican pride in everything he does from the stage to the community to the entire world."

Despite being off social media, the 26-year-old has been busy, gracing the first-ever digital cover of Playboy and releasing Las Que No Iban a Salir, an album of outtakes from YHLQMDLG.