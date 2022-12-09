The urban singer is taking a break from the music world after the record-breaking album release of Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bad Bunny se va de vacaciones in 2023.

The Puerto Rican urban star announced he will be taking a break from the music scene starting in 2023 to focus on his physical and mental well-being, in addition to enjoying the fruits of his labor over the past several years.

"I'm taking a break. For me 2023 is for my physical health, emotional health; to breathe, enjoy my successes," he told Billboard. "We're going to celebrate. We're going to be here. We're going to be there. We're going to be on the boat."

bad bunny Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Even though he will be available for some "sporadic" engagements, we will be hearing less of el conejo malo's iconic history-making music that he has released over the last two years—four albums in total—that have put him on top of worldwide music charts.

On December 10, he will be wrapping up his "World's Hottest Tour" and starting el 2023 bien cabrón.

He added that he will still be producing music in his studio for his fans, but without the pressure from music executives.

During the interview, the star discussed how far he feels he has come in his life and his career, healing a great part of himself and understanding the huge turn his life took with stardom.

"I would say that at this point in my life and career is where I feel most focused," he said. "I feel clearer than I am and who I am in comparison to the music industry."

In 2022, the artist was recognized with 10 Latin Grammy nominations, five Latin Grammy wins, made history as Apple Music's first Latin Artist of the Year, a Billboard Latin Music Award for Artist of the Year, MTV Music Award for Artist of the Year, took the No.1 spot on Time's best albums of the year list as well as topping all streaming charts.

"I never dreamt, never in my mind, this idea that I want to be the biggest or that I want to be the top, number one," he said. "I simply wanted to arrive. That's it. I invested time in my life and my youth since puberty, since I was 13 years old, I spent most of the day making rhythms, writing, singing lyrics in my mind, enjoying myself."

He added, "I never said I want to be the greatest. I did it because I loved it and my only dream was hoping to be able to make a living by doing this."