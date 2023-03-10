Bad Bunny's Red Carpet Evolution Has Been Nothing Short of Jaw Dropping

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 10, 2023
Credit: Sam Wasson/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

We're celebrating El Conejo Malo's 29th year with a look back at his early style and how he's transformed into an ícono of fashion.

Early Days

Credit: Sam Wasson/FilmMagic

Even at the beginning of his career at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny stood out from the crowd, wearing a metallic purple suit and matching shades.

Third Eye Era

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Alongside Oasis collaborator J Balvin, Bad Bunny kept things casual at the 2018 American Music Awards while sporting a third eye on his forehead.

Mani Moment

Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from pushing boundaries, the artist matched his long acrylics to his neon green hair to compliment a lilac ensemble at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Braided Look

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2020's Billboard Music Awards saw the end of the puertorriqueño's buzzcut era, welcoming in the braids and a more subdued but still sparkly suit.

Flower Child

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bad Bunny brought a new meaning to the word accessorizing at the 2021 Grammys by pairing a monochromatic black look with a bright yellow sunflower.

Suited Up

Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Later in the same night, the rapper channeled the likes of Michael Jackson in a vintage-inspired magenta fit paired with white gloves.

Certified Icon

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2022, Bad Bunny secured his invite to the prestigious Met Gala and wore a gender-bending Burberry gown to prove he's fashion royalty.

Suave Simplicity

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lately, Benito's style has fused his cool sensibilities with a more classic menswear approach, like the black suit he paired with a white tank and beaded braids for the Bullet Train premiere. 

