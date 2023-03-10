Bad Bunny's Red Carpet Evolution Has Been Nothing Short of Jaw Dropping
We're celebrating El Conejo Malo's 29th year with a look back at his early style and how he's transformed into an ícono of fashion.
Early Days
Even at the beginning of his career at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny stood out from the crowd, wearing a metallic purple suit and matching shades.
Third Eye Era
Alongside Oasis collaborator J Balvin, Bad Bunny kept things casual at the 2018 American Music Awards while sporting a third eye on his forehead.
Mani Moment
Never one to shy away from pushing boundaries, the artist matched his long acrylics to his neon green hair to compliment a lilac ensemble at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Braided Look
2020's Billboard Music Awards saw the end of the puertorriqueño's buzzcut era, welcoming in the braids and a more subdued but still sparkly suit.
Flower Child
Bad Bunny brought a new meaning to the word accessorizing at the 2021 Grammys by pairing a monochromatic black look with a bright yellow sunflower.
Suited Up
Later in the same night, the rapper channeled the likes of Michael Jackson in a vintage-inspired magenta fit paired with white gloves.
Certified Icon
In 2022, Bad Bunny secured his invite to the prestigious Met Gala and wore a gender-bending Burberry gown to prove he's fashion royalty.
Suave Simplicity
Lately, Benito's style has fused his cool sensibilities with a more classic menswear approach, like the black suit he paired with a white tank and beaded braids for the Bullet Train premiere.