After announcing his musical hiatus in 2023, El Conejo Malo seems to be taking a break from fans as well.

Bad Bunny's Instagram has gone private, leaving fans with an apagón of epic proportions.

Although the reggaeton star told Billboard he would take a break from music in 2023 to focus on his mental and physical health, fans didn't expect that would mean he would disappear from social media entirely.

Counting on 44.9M followers on Instagram and 4.9M followers on Twitter, San Benito also changed his Twitter bio, leaving a cryptic message instead of his previous description.

Instagram privado de Bad Bunny Credit: Instagram / Bad Bunny

"You're going to miss me," the bio reads on Twitter.

The artist has left his Facebook (14 million followers) and TikTok page (30 million followers) public.

Before going private, the singer-songwriter made headlines after a viral video was posted of him throwing a fan's phone into the ocean.

In the video, a fan approached him and put her phone up to his face. Bothered by this, he proceeded to knock it out of the way and continue walking.

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On January 2, he shared a now-deleted tweet demanding fans respect his privacy and not put phones up to his face.

"A person that approaches me to greet me, tell me something or just get to know me, will always receive my attention and respect," he wrote. "Those who come to put a f***ing phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, disrespectful and will treat that person the same way."