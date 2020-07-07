Bad Bunny Scores the First-Ever Digital Cover of 'Playboy'

Less than two months after appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny has hit another magazine milestone — a Playboy cover. The singer is only the second man in history to appear solo on the cover, the first being the brand's founder, Hugh Hefner.

Shot in Miami before the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone into lockdown, the brand's first-ever digital cover is actually two covers, with one featuring a closeup of Bad Bunny's lips decorated with Playboy bunny stickers. In the interview (written by E.R. Pulgar), the star talks about his album, YHLQMDLG, released in February, as well as the way he addresses LGBTQ issues in his music and videos.

Image zoom STILLZ for Playboy

“I think I have an audience split in two: fans of Bad Bunny and fans of reggaeton itself, and I want to merge the two,” he tells Playboy. “I feel I have a big sector to educate. There’s a lot of people who won't pay attention to other people calling them out, but they follow Bad Bunny. If he tells them what's good, maybe they can grow as people and come to accept others.”

Addressing criticism he's received for things like the "Yo Perreo Sola" video, which features him in drag, Bad Bunny says he just wants his fans to feel at home with his music, wherever they're listening to it. “There’s nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don’t belong,” he says. “I’ve been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaeton. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.”

Image zoom STILLZ for Playboy

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer talks about his political activism in Puerto Rico, where he joined protests last year against former governor Ricardo Rosselló. He also released a protest song called "Afilando Los Cuchillos" ("Sharpening the Knives") with iLe and Residente. “I have always done what I feel is right,” he tells the magazine. “I was born in Puerto Rico, and I still live in Puerto Rico. I am living my dream thanks to Puerto Rico, and more than a responsibility, it’s a connection that makes me do things naturally — get it? If something happens and we need to help, I do it because they are my people, famous or not — it's a matter of the heart.”