The two Latino performers are bringing in a big win for the Latin genre.

What Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma, and Música Mexicana Have in Common

It has been a big week for la música mexicana after several show-stopping performances at Coachella and now with several songs taking the top spots on Spotify's global and daily charts.

So, who taking the top spots?

None other than Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny and Mexico's Peso Pluma.

Bad Bunny Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

For the Un Verano Sin Ti star, who headlined at Coachella, his new song "un x100to" alongside Grupo Frontera has taken the top spot in the Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global Chart with 2.13 million total streams.

The song, which was released on April 17, has received much praise from fans of both Benito and Grupo Frontera.

In a video shared to Grupo Frontera's Instagram, fans can be seen praising the collaboration, with singer Ángela Aguilar commenting "🔥🔥🔥."

Peso Pluma Credit: Getty Images / Irvin Rivera

Peso Pluma has also been riding a wave since superstar singer-actress Becky G brought him out to perform at Coachella.

His song "Ella baila sola" with Eslabon Armado has taken the No. 2 spot on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global Chart with 1.86 million streams.