El Conejo Malo showed some love for the newcomer after the release of her new solo EP “diamantes y espinas.”

Rising reggaeton star paopao's new EP "diamantes y espinas" has made an impression throughout the urban music industry.

The Puerto Rican newcomer has garnered so much acclaim that she is on the radar of none other than Bad Bunny, who shared the new project and song, "algo así," on his Instagram Stories on August 19.

"On repeat," wrote El Conejo Malo, sharing a link to the song.

The Premios Juventud "Girl Power" nominee responded with, "Wow. wow. wow. Thank you @badbunnypr."

The Rich Music artist dropped her debut EP on August 2, which is a mix of reggaeton and alternative pop that comes straight from the artist's heart and is a full expression of herself.

"I created this with my best friends and there's nothing, I think, cooler than doing music with the people you feel closest to," she told People Chica.