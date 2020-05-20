Now You Can Take a Bad Bunny Class for Charity

Can't get enough of Bad Bunny? Then it might be time to sign up for Bad Bunny 101, an online course created by two superfans. The course will test your knowledge of La Nueva Religión and perreo, among other topics, and profits from the class fees will be donated to organizations benefiting the Latinx community. As the syllabus reflects, Bad Bunny will be studied in an academic context, including how he has advanced queer visibility and defended the rights of Puerto Ricans.

The instructors are two 29-year-old friends and diehard Benito fans, lawyer Erika Vera and paralegal Sarah Cox. The class meets Thursday nights on Zoom, and students are asked to contribute $5 to $10 to charities such as the New York State Youth Leadership Council Fund for Undocumented Youth, the Movimiento Cosecha Underground Worker Fund, and the Puerto Rican Food Bank (Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico).

Past discussions have included toxic masculinity in the urbano genre and deconstructing Bad Bunny's heartbreak songs like "Soy Peor," "Te Boté," and "Amorfoda." Students are also asked to follow El Conejo Malo on social media to discuss recent posts by the artist as part of "current events." The spring session has been such a hit that Vera and Cox are considering opening a new summer class. "We’ll have a Zoom-based dance party at the end of the course. It’s pass/fail," warns the syllabus. So start practicing your moves!