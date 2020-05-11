Bad Bunny Dropped a Surprise Album on Mother's Day

The Puerto Rican's new release comes less than three months after his super-hit YHLQMDLG.

Less than three months after releasing his second album YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny is at it again with the surprise drop of Las Que No Iban a Salir, which translates to "The Ones That Weren't Coming Out."

During his three-hour Instagram Live earlier this month, the Puerto Rican artist shared some of these songs and said he wasn't going to release them, but it seems like he changed his mind.

The 10-track album, which is currently number-one on Apple Music, features "En Casita," the song he made with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri during quarantine, and guest appearances by Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion y Lennox, Yandel, and Jhay Cortez.

El Conejo Malo is currently isolating in Puerto Rico and has been sharing how he's keeping busy during these uncertain times. In addition to recording, he's been sunbathing in the nude, popping up on Saturday Night Live, and playing with Toy Story figurines.

In March, he released the music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," which sent a powerful message against transphobia, machismo culture, and sexual harassment.

Las Que No Iban a Salir is now streaming on all platforms.