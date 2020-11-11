Everything We Know About Bad Bunny's Narcos: Mexico Role

Bad Bunny first revealed that he would be a part of the third season of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico back in May, but now, there's considerably more information about what he'll be doing on the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, he will play Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang, which is involved with the cartel called Narcos Juniors. Bad Bunny is the second musical artist to star on the show, following Quavo from Migos.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for the new season, but it doesn't feature the Puerto Rican star. The third season will take place in the 1990s when the drug business started booming on a global scale. The teaser trailer doesn't announce a release date for the series, instead just flashing the words "coming soon" soon at the end of the clip.

In the spring, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that he "began shooting scenes as a supporting actor" before filming for the series was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll be adding "actor" to his resume after an already-successful year with the release of his two albums YHLQMDLG and LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR.