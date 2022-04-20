The Puerto Rican two-time Grammy Award winner's wax statues will be displayed in New York and Orlando.

Bad Bunny has been officially immortalized and will no longer be perreando solo anymore.

The famed Madame Tussauds in New York has revealed two new wax statues of the chart-topping artist on April 18.

The Grammy Award winner came face-to-face with himself at the inauguration of his two statues at the world's greatest and most prestigious wax museum, where he posed for several photos alongside his wax clones.

Bad Bunny Credit: Courtesy of Jade Sparks (Madame Tussauds USA)

"What can I say? This feels awesome. It wasn't something I was expecting, you expect this at the end of your career or at the end of your life, and it feels like I've been doing this for a long time, but I'm only just starting," el conejo malo said during a press conference.

He exclaimed, "It's awesome. I'm grateful!"

The figures represent two of the "Yo perreo sola" vocalist's most prominent styles—both costumes having been donated by the artist himself—and will be housed in different cities.

The silver-costumed look, which he sported during the 2020 Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, will be in New York.

The wax figure dressed in his WWE Royal Rumble outfit will travel to the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.

BB Credit: Courtesy of Jade Sparks (Madame Tussauds USA)

"Bad Bunny is one of the world's biggest stars; his incredible vocal talent and skills as an entertainer have led to a massive fan base around the globe," said Madame Tussauds' Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson, in a statement.

"The figures in Orlando and New York City will allow his faithful fans to get up close and personal with him in a way that's only possible at Madame Tussauds," he continued.

In New York, the statue can be found in the music room, where guests will be able to hear exclusive soundbites from the artist himself.

Meanwhile, Orlando visitors will experience neon lights and an immersion of the reggaeton artists' music.