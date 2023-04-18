Madame Tussauds unveils a new wax figure of the Puerto Rican performer at their Las Vegas museum located within The Venetian Las Vegas.

Here's What Bad Bunny's Latest Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Looks Like

It's looking like everyone will be doing a double take once again as Madame Tussauds unveils pictures for their latest wax figure of Bad Bunny.

The new figure was fashioned to replicate the Puerto Rican performer's iconic look from the 2021 American Music Awards.

It will be on display at the museum's Las Vegas attraction which is located within The Venetian Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bad Bunny's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Bad Bunny's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. | Credit: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

In a press release shared with People Chica, Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, notes that the new figure is the museum's way of honoring the artist and the "incredible year" he's been having.

"We're revealing Bad Bunny's figure today to not only celebrate his 11 nominations for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards but to congratulate and honor him for being the first Latin artist to headline Coachella," Hewitt said.

"He's having such an incredible[,] incredible year and we're excited to be a part of his success by revealing his third figure," he concluded.

Benito's new figure was said to take up to six months to create by a team of 20 highly dedicated London-based artists who poured over every inch of detail in order to bring another Bad Bunny figure to life.