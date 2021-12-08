El Conejo Malo wants to get you up and dancing.

If you are always on the hunt for a new TikTok trend to do, Bad Bunny has got the thing for you this holiday season. The Puerto Rican rapper brought back the popular late 90's party track "Macarena" for everyone's dancing pleasure.

The Grammy award-winning artist joined Vogue magazine in recreating the popular dance—but of course put his own "El Conejo Malo" spin to it.

The music video, which features Y2K-era trends and fashions, also has a body positive and inclusive message as it features a crew of top models like Paloma Elsesser, Iris Law and Imaan Hammam.

Bardia Zeinali, the director of the video, discussed the significance of the clip that will be part of Vogue's Spring 2022 collections video and their "Macarena" challenge.

"I feel like the Macarena ties more culturally to the TikTok dance trend phenomenon," Zeinali told the publication. "The video has a lot of grids and a slot machine effect that is vertical."In the clip, the models and Bad Bunny lip-sync to the original song from the Spanish musical group "Los Del Rio." As each is singing, they are also doing the iconic dance—with each model getting their time to shine.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC