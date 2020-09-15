Bad Bunny Is Playing a Livestream Concert This Weekend

This Sunday, Univision will kick off its Uforia Music Series with an exclusive performance by Puerto Rican reggaetonero and trapero Bad Bunny. The concert, which will begin September 20 at 6 p.m. ET, is billed as a celebration of Latino culture during Hispanic Heritage Month. El Conejo Malo will sing many of his hits and start a massive virtual perreo party. Fans across the country can stream the show via UforiaMusic.com, Bad Bunny's YouTube channel, and @UforiaMusic on Twitter and Twitch.

Image zoom Univision

"We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community's resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon," said Jesus Lara, president of radio at Univision. "We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large."

Image zoom (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The year's not over yet, but Bad Bunny has already left his mark on 2020. He released both YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban A Salir, and in August, he made a triumphant return to social media after three months away, sharing an important message about the upcoming election. "Young people, you have until September 14 to get your electoral identification card to be able to vote Nov. 3," he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of his electoral identification card. "We are in a crucial moment in the history of our country and now more than ever, we have the power to change the course of Puerto Rico."

Image zoom (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)