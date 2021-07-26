Ten students in the United States and Puerto Rico will each be awarded $50,000 scholarship. Find out how.

Bad Bunny has partnered with Cheetos to impact the lives of students in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The "Leave Your Mark (Deja tu huella)" program will award ten $50,000 scholarships to students involved in projects that make a difference in their community. To participate, students must upload a 60-second TikTok video of themselves with the hashtag #DejatuHuella showcasing how they're personally changing the world. The entries must be submitted by August 18th.

"I've been so fortunate to be able to embrace my roots and culture, and express it through music and entertainment," said Bad Bunny. "I want to encourage others to be passionate in whatever they set their mind to. DEJA TU HUELLA!"

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

This collaboration brings together the Good Bunny Foundation with Cheetos through a PepsiCo and PepsiCo Foundation commitment to the Latino community that will provide $170 million over a five-year period to address opportunity gaps and racial inequality.

"In Latino culture, there is a phrase that embraces the action of pushing boundaries with your unique individuality: 'Deja tu huella', which translates to 'Leave your mark' in English," the Cheetos company writes on the scholarship landing page. "With this sentiment as the inspiration, Cheetos built a multi-platform initiative designed to rally the next generation to leave their mark on culture — whether through music, fashion, entertainment or more."