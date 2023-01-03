Bad Bunny is starting 2023 off demanding respect from his fans. Contrary to what you've heard in his song "Titi me pregunto," the artist is not cool with taking a selfie, so don't say cheese.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star shared a tweet on January 2 after a fan approached him and put her phone up to his face.

Bothered by this, he proceeded to knock it out of the way and continue walking.

"A person that approaches me to greet me, tell me something or just get to know me, will always receive my attention and respect," he wrote. "Those who come to put a f***ing phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, disrespectful and will treat that person the same way."

El Conejo Malo, who has decided to retire temporarily in 2023 to care for his mental and physical health, received a wave of mixed reviews for his actions across social media.

"Yo bro what you did to that fan that you threw her phone to the floor is not cool, that video is circling the web and an artist like you needs to have more respect for the public, especially be grateful to your fans because thanks to them you're today's bad bunny," one fan wrote.

Others added, "I'm going to stop following you for being so rude to that girl, ruuuuuuude bye."

Another said, "At least pay for her phone!!! You have tons of money, it costs people!! Don't forget you used to bag groceries!!!"

Fellow reggaeton star Farruko responded to the Bullet Train actor's actions in his Instagram stories.

"Now that I'm on the outside I see how fame is doing its thing with some of my friends," he wrote.

"May God take care of them, I'll keep them in my prayers, some are doing abhorrent things[,] others are doing whatever it takes to keep up appearances, we don't realize what we're doing until you see it from the outside," he concluded.