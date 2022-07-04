Bad Bunny Confesses Inspiration Behind "Ojitos Lindos" During Live Concert

El Conejo Malo revealed that this is the first love song he has ever written.

Bad Bunny has an extraordinary love in his life.

El Conejo Malo opened up to his fans on July 2 during his Instagram live concert on the inspiration behind the first love song he has ever written with someone special in mind, "Ojitos Lindos."

Turns out the Un Verano Sin Ti vocalist's muse was none other than his beagle puppy, Sansa.

"The most beautiful eyes I have ever seen are Sansa's, they're the cutest," Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny's real name, confessed. "I wrote it with a lot of feeling and it's the first song I write feeling love toward someone."

The tune, which counts with almost three million streams on Spotify, is in collaboration with the Colombian electro-tropical band, Bomba Estereo.

"Thank you so much to Bomba Estereo, to Li for singing this song and saying yes," he added. "Like I've said before there was a summer in my past where Bomba Estereo's music accompanied me and gave me life, that summer I really needed light and good vibes to survive. For example, when I was working in the Por Siempre album, Bomba Estereo's music helped me to be happy."

The Grammy award winner shares his dog Sansa with his long-time girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, who also inspired many of the album's hit songs.