Bad Bunny Declares "I'm at My Peak" in Hot Instagram Photo

Someone hasn't had any trouble keeping up with his workouts lately.

Bad Bunny is celebrating his toned physique. "I'm at my peak," the Puerto Rican star captioned a new photo of himself, shirtless and looking extremely buff. The "Estamos Bien" singer nearly broke the internet with the image, which has already racked up over 4.5 million likes. Apparently, he's not had any trouble keeping up with his workouts during the pandemic.

This is not the first time the 26-year-old has treated his fans to provocative photos. In March 2020, he shared photos of himself sunbathing in the nude at his home in Puerto Rico, getting a line-free tan during the coronavirus lockdown.

El Conejo Malo also posted a video of himself in red boxers doing a sexy dance in March. "Today is Friday, today we drink, today we spend," he captioned the video, quoting his song "Hoy Se Bebe, Hoy Se Gasta."

In April 2019, he shared a photo of himself wearing a robe with a glimpse of his body underneath. "It's always a good day to feel sexy," he captioned the image.

He also posted a nude photo of himself in bed under a blanket while playing the piano and composing songs on his laptop in February 2019. "I'm only happy," he wrote.

Without a doubt, the singer has broken boundaries in the fashion world with his unique style, which often includes colorful nails and feminine clothing.