Bad Bunny Will Be Honored With Hispanic Heritage Award in October

Bad Bunny has put his fame to good use — the Puerto Rican trapero and reggaetonero has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, with Ricky Martin praising him as "an icon for the Latin queer community." The singer, 26, has also been outspoken about ending corruption in Puerto Rico, joining massive street protests to demand the resignation of former Governor Ricardo Rosselló in 2019, and criticizing current Governor Wanda Vázquez for how she has handled the pandemic and natural catastrophes on his native island.

Now, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation has announced that they will honor Bad Bunny with the Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision during the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will be broadcast on PBS on October 6. "The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is honored to recognize the transcendent impact of Bad Bunny as an artist and as an activist through the Vision Award," stated Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of HHF. "Bad Bunny understands his responsibility to serve as a powerful voice for those who need to be heard as well as a source of inspiration for our youth. He radiates his Latinx and Puerto Rican pride in everything he does from the stage to the community to the entire world."

