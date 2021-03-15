Bad Bunny Finally Won His First Grammy

On Sunday, Bad Bunny made his performance debut at the Grammys alongside Jhay Cortez. The Puerto Rican stars performed their song "Dákiti," from Bad Bunny's latest album El Último Tour del Mundo. Their head-bopping performance transported viewers to the club, even as they had to adjust to strict safety protocols because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"For me, it's a dream come true," Cortez told the Associated Press ahead of his performance. "It's not the Latin Grammys, it's the official Grammys, and coming from our little island Puerto Rico and being here on the stage with other superstars is a dream come true."

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bad Bunny also won his first Grammy, in the category Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG. He gave an acceptance speech in both English and Spanish, expressing how important it felt to win an award for something he loves doing.

"I'm very happy, very proud," he said. "I want to thank every person in the world that listens to my music, and supports my career and ideas. It's very special to achieve my dreams by simply doing what I love."

His win comes after his performance debut on Saturday Night Live last month, where he sang two tracks from his last album, including "La Noche de Anoche" with Rosalía.