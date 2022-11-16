The Puerto Rican urban singer's latest project is the first ever all-Spanish album to earn the nomination in GRAMMY history.

Bad Bunny is on a streak when it comes to making history in 2022.

El Conejo Malo made Grammy history on November 15 after earning an Album of the Year nomination for the 2023 awards for his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which is now the first all-Spanish album to receive a nomination in the organization's 65-year history.

The Puerto Rican superstar was also nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Musica Urbana Album categories.

He already has two Grammy Awards and four Latin Grammys, including Best Latin Pop Album and Best Musica for YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo in 2021 and 2022.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"There comes a moment when you're like, 'Diablo, estoy en un nivel muy alto (Wow, this is very high level)," he said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "And then the next year comes and you're like, 'Diablo!' By the time I noticed that things were different, it didn't really affect me. It may change things around me, but I stay the same."

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the singer was bagging groceries before his rise to stardom. He claims that he is still just a "normal" person doing what he loves.

"Soy un normalito (I'm normal). I am who I am," he added."[My success is] for more than just myself, but also for the fans and for all of the Latinos in the world. I get emotional thinking about it … and I see it from the outside. If it wasn't me but it was another artist, I would feel just as proud for them too. But obviously it's more exciting that it is me."

Last week, Apple Music named him Artist of the Year, the first Latino to receive Apple's prestigious award.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022," Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement.

Schusser continued, "Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience."

Un Verano Sin Ti was Apple Music's most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time, Billboard reports.

"I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished and everything I've experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, 'It's because of me.' No, it's every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence are always felt," he said in a short clip for Apple Music.