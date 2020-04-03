Hot new couple alert! Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri are now Instagram-official. The Puerto Rican trap star heated things up on social media when he shared a video of himself dressed in drag — for his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video — passionately kissing Berlingeri. "Sorry but I had to do it," the 26-year-old captioned the clip.

After three years of dating, Bad Bunny revealed his girlfriend's face on Instagram a few days ago, where she appears sitting causally behind him at a promotional event for his new album YHLQMDLG. The two started dating in 2017 after he ended his 5-year-relationship with Carliz De La Cruz. Gaby and El Conejo Malo were also spotted at a Miami Heat game in February.

The singer also recently shared a fun video of himself dancing with Gaby to the corrido "Canción del Coronavirus" by Tres Tristes Tigres, and a photo of the pair sunbathing in the nude while quarantining together at his home in Puerto Rico. The ultra-private star did not hide his feelings for Gabriela, a 26-year-old Puerto Rican model, when he told Entertainment Tonight in March: “Yes, I feel love. I’m in love.”

He told ET what he looks for in a life partner. “The important thing is to always be yourself, be open and honest,” he said. “Because when you pretend to be someone you’re not, the relationship will not work. When that person finally gets to know you and finds out who you really are, maybe it’s not what he or she was looking for. So it’s always important to be honest from the beginning and not pretend to be someone you’re not to please someone else.”