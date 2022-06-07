El Conejo Malo shot down criticism regarding his choice to have the model kiss actor Mario Casas during the album's teaser video.

Bad Bunny has revealed the muse behind many of the tracks on Un Verano Sin Ti was his long-time girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

During an interview on Alofoke radio, the reggaeton star was asked about his choice to include his beloved in several of his tracks and music videos for the new album when he could have picked any other model.

The hosts also asked the Puerto Rican performer if he has an open mind since in one of the promo videos the photographer kisses Spanish actor Mario Casas.

"I'm very open-minded, I am a man with an open mind," he starts and quickly shuts down commentary from the interviewers as they say, "but they kissed your girlfriend."

"First of all, I've been in movies and I've had to kiss other people. In Bullet Train, I kissed another woman, it's part of the job, as they say," he explains. "I was present, I was directing, watching, I'm not going to be bothered. I was the one that came up with the idea. It wasn't like he showed up there and stole a kiss from her and said 'oh she's mine.' It was part of the concept."

The couple has been happily dating since 2017 and has worked on several projects together like the song "En casita," which was shot during the pandemic, as well as Bad Bunny's Rolling Stone cover where Berlingeri served as the photographer.

"I wanted to include her. This new album revolves a lot around my life, around her as well," he added. "She has always been a big part of my projects, my ideas, behind everything. I always ask for her ideas, her opinion and she's an important part."

In addition to the promo video for the album, the model appeared in his song "El apagón," where she sings.