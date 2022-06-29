El Conejo Malo has shared important news about an upcoming performance on Instagram.

Here's How You Can Get a Front Row Seat to Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti Live Concert

You can now watch Bad Bunny perform live straight from your cell phone.

On Wednesday, El Conejo Malo announced he will be performing songs from his new album Un Verano Sin Ti, on Saturday, July 2 at 6 PM AST via Instagram live.

The Puerto Rican artist shared a photo sipping on a cocktail at the beach with the details of his upcoming performance.

"Hello hope you're all enjoying the summer," he started. "I am passing by to let you know this Saturday at 6:00 pm I'll be doing an ig live of ##UnVeranoSinTi ❤️☀️🌊✨🌴 bye."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their excitement.

"Lmaoo my party bout to be a bad bunny party," one fan wrote. "I wish I was that sorbet," added another.

The "Moscow Mule" vocalist has received ample praise for his most recent project, which he revealed was inspired largely by his long-time girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

The model participated in the promotion of the album earlier this year, appearing in a video with Spanish actor Mario Casas.

"I wanted to include her. This new album revolves a lot around my life, around her as well," he said in an interview with Alofoke sin censura. "She has always been a big part of my projects, my ideas, behind everything. I always ask for her ideas, her opinion and she's an important part."