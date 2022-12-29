Bad Bunny Gifts Fans Free Concert in Puerto Rico at This Unexpected Location

El Conejo Malo may have finished his world tour, but he continues giving back to his community.

Bad Bunny may be taking 2023 off to care for himself, but not before giving his fans one last gift in 2022.

On December 27, El Conejo Malo returned to Puerto Rico to host a gift giveaway through the Good Bunny Foundation and closed the night off by surprising fans with a concert on top of a gas station roof.

The surprise concert came about during the filming of Bad Bunny's music video for "La jumpa," his collaboration with Arcangel. When they were done recording a scene from the video, San Benito decided to bless his fans with several songs.

With Calle Loíza filled to the brim, the reggaeton star sang "Efecto," "Me porto bonito," "Gato de niche" and ended the set with "El apagón."

After the concert, the artists headed to the Fifty Eight nightclub to finish filming the music video for "La jumpa."

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny giving his concert. | Credit: Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images

According to a statement, the Bullet Train actor arrived at the giveaway organized by the Good Bunny Foundation earlier in the day where more than 25,000 gifts were handed out to young people in Puerto Rico.