Bad Bunny's New Album Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album in U.S. History
El Último Tour del Mundo debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.
On Sunday, Bad Bunny's latest album, El Último Tour del Mundo, made history as the first all-Spanish album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Twenty-five years ago, Selena Quintanilla hit number one with Dreaming of You, but that album included a mixture of songs in English and Spanish.
In March, Bad Bunny also set the record for the highest all-Spanish album on the Billboard 200 chart when YHLQMDLG reached number two. Before him, the only other all-Spanish albums to come close to the top were Shakira's Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 and Mexican rock group Maná's Amar es Combatir, which both peaked at number four.
Bad Bunny is only the second artist to have released three new top-10 albums in 2020, following only the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has had four albums in the top 10 this year. Las Que No Iban a Salir, Bad Bunny's second album of the year, also hit the top 10 in May, peaking at number seven.
This latest historic moment comes just a week after the Latin trap star was announced as the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, with 8.3 billion streams globally. Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and the Weeknd followed him on the list. YHLQMDLG was also the most-streamed album of the year, with 3.3 billion streams.
The artist's latest achievements come as he plots an expansion from music into acting. He will make his film debut in Kevin Hart's American Sole and will also be making his television acting debut in the third season of Narcos: Mexico.