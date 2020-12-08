Bad Bunny's New Album Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album in U.S. History

On Sunday, Bad Bunny's latest album, El Último Tour del Mundo, made history as the first all-Spanish album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Twenty-five years ago, Selena Quintanilla hit number one with Dreaming of You, but that album included a mixture of songs in English and Spanish.

In March, Bad Bunny also set the record for the highest all-Spanish album on the Billboard 200 chart when YHLQMDLG reached number two. Before him, the only other all-Spanish albums to come close to the top were Shakira's Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 and Mexican rock group Maná's Amar es Combatir, which both peaked at number four.

Bad Bunny is only the second artist to have released three new top-10 albums in 2020, following only the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has had four albums in the top 10 this year. Las Que No Iban a Salir, Bad Bunny's second album of the year, also hit the top 10 in May, peaking at number seven.

This latest historic moment comes just a week after the Latin trap star was announced as the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, with 8.3 billion streams globally. Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and the Weeknd followed him on the list. YHLQMDLG was also the most-streamed album of the year, with 3.3 billion streams.