Los Osos High School, located in Southern California, turned its school gym into an all-out dance party.

There's no denying that Latin music has gone global with songs from Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, and many more seeping into the mainstream.

Due to its immense popularity, videos have been popping up left and right depicting folks across the globe dancing to the rhythms and sounds that Latinos grew up listening to all their lives.

Recently, the kids at Los Osos High School located in Southern California one-upped the entire internet and turned their school pep rally into a full-out Latin-infused music video.

In the video, you can see the students in the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance team dressed in all white showing off killer moves.

So, what songs did they dance to?

J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Farruko J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Farruko | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Billboard

The medley started off with the ever-so-popular "Tití me preguntó" by Bad Bunny, followed by Farruko's "Pepas," and topped off by J Balvin and Major Lazor's "Qué calor" featuring Saweetie.