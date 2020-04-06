Bad Bunny Releases Surprise New Track "En Casita" Featuring His Girlfriend

Bad Bunny is putting his time in quarantine to good use. The trap singer just released a surprise track titled "En Casita" that features his girlfriend, Puerto Rican model Gabriela Berlingeri. El Conejo Malo bares his soul in the fun song, sharing how he is spending his time in isolation with Gabriela at his home in Puerto Rico. “I don’t want to die and I also don’t want to break the law / But being stuck here until May 16 really sucks,” he sings. Then Gabriela joins in, singing, “When this is all over, you owe me sex.” Bad Bunny also admits he is saddened to have to cancel concerts and not be able to see his family due to new curfew rules.

However, the singer, 26, has managed to stay in good spirits and remain productive, releasing the video for his hit "Yo Perreo Sola" and keeping his fans entertained on social media with his quarantine adventures.

The song adds a bit of humor to a very serious situation in Puerto Rico. "I want the virus to leave like Rosselló," Bad Bunny sings, referencing former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned his post last year after massive protests against his corrupt government. He also mentions the current governor Wanda Vázquez, who has been criticized for how she handled the crisis on the island after the recent earthquakes and the impact of COVID-19. "Wanda already texted me / She sent me home," he sings, referring to the curfew. The new track shows that Bad Bunny is finding ingenious ways to stay creative and connected with his fans.

https://soundcloud.com/yhlqmdlg/en-casita-ft-gabriela