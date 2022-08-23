El Conejo Malo threw it back to 1998 in the new music video for his song "Neverita."

Bad Bunny is throwing it back to 1998 in the new music video for "Neverita" from his latest hit album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Paying homage to his fellow borinquen, Elvis Crespo, the global superstar recreated—with impeccable detail—the music video for "Suavemente," the merengue hit from the late '90s that still brings everyone to the dance floor at asadas, quinceañeras, holiday parties, weddings and weekend cleaning time.

The video features El Conejo Malo wearing an all-black outfit against the same background as the original video, low-quality VHS video graphics and models accompanying the reggaeton singer.

"In honor of the greatest video of all time," the artist writes at the end of the music video.

In addition to his homage to the merengue vocalist, the Grammy Award winner included references to memes throughout the video that go along with the song's lyrics.

Un Verano Sin Ti, which was released in May of this year, is currently the most streamed album of 2022 and debuted as No. 1 on Billboard's 200 with more than 275,000 copies sold during the first week of its release.

As usual, San Benito has blessed fans with a rave-worthy video that has spread like wildfire around social media with supportive comments and messages.

"LMAO NO WAY. BENITO REFERENCING SUAVEMENTE MUSIC VIDEO GOT ME DYING #NEVERITA," one fan tweeted.

"That #Neverita music video was my top 5 favorite music videos of all time. It was a thing of legends," added another.