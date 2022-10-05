The Puerto Rican singer's influence on the Latino culture and music is being commemorated in a very major way.

October 1 will forever be a special day in Los Angeles, California, as it has officially been declared Bad Bunny Day.

After his concert in Inglewood for the World's Hottest Tour, the L.A. City Council declared that El Conejo Malo's cultural impact must be honored.

In a motion presented by Councilman Kevin de León on September 30, the Puerto Rican singer's representation of Latinos was highlighted and accepted by all council members as they agreed with León's motion.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The City of L.A.'s population is 50 percent Latino, one of the largest Latino populations in the world outside Latin American countries," de León said. "Bad Bunny's cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come."

Additionally, the motion described Bad Bunny's music as "transcending" trap and reggaeton music "through the incorporation of rock, punk and soul."

The "Callaíta" vocalist has also received praise from other artists for his Los Angeles performance like Cardi B, who was brought out as a special surprise during the concert.

The Playboy creative director in residence was impressed by the number of people who went to see the Puerto Rican star perform.