The Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge are set to be the hottest spot for foodies in the Magic City.

A new dining experience has arrived in Miami, FL, this time at the hands of David Grutman and Puerto Rican powerhouse, Bad Bunny.

In this new venture, El Conejo Malo joins the founder of Groot Hospitality for the inauguration of Gekkō on August 12.

The restaurant, located in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is a Japanese-inspired steakhouse serving inventive and elevated sushi offerings, luxury twists on chophouse staples, new custom cocktails and the world's finest cuts of Wagyu beef.

Bad Bunny Credit: Courtesy of Gekko

Additionally, the restaurant will be accompanied by a lounge by the same name that will honor the sunny city's nightlife and social scene.

"Sitting down with friends to enjoy a good meal is one of the moments I value the most," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "I am thrilled that now I will have a hand in creating this experience for others."

The restaurant, whose name means "moonlight" in Japanese, will blend steakhouse staples with the precision and technique of Japanese cooking. Patrons will be able to enjoy shared plates, starters, seafood and steak.

Gekko Credit: Michael Stavadiris

"Gekkō is the result of so many of my obsessions in food," David Grutman said. "It's a steakhouse inspired by Japanese cuisine. There are delicious, innovative sushi rolls. There's a lounge. I knew I wanted to do something that combined these worlds, and once I started speaking with Bunny, I knew he'd be a great partner. Gekkō is about having an incredible meal while having an equally incredible night."

The venue will seat up to 185 people in its lushly decorated indoor-outdoor design by New York City-based architecture and design firm Rockwell Group.