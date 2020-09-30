Bad Bunny's Glow-in-the-Dark Crocs Sold Out in Minutes

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny's new glow-in-the-dark Crocs went on sale — and promptly sold out in 16 minutes, leaving fans everywhere without a pair of the shoes. The sellout came as no surprise, since the singer is an avid wearer of Crocs and has thus made them popular among his fans. The Latin trap star encouraged followers to purchase his latest collaboration with a funny video of him cooking them up in his kitchen.

The company also teased some upcoming surprises for all those who weren't able to obtain the clogs. "We appreciate everyone SHOWING UP today and congrats to those that scored a pair," Crocs tweeted. "For those who didn't, stay tuned for many more surprises to come in Croctober."

If you were one of the shoppers who scored some of the brand's proprietary Jibbitz charms and a pair of Bad Bunny's logo clogs, then you lucked out, because many dissatisfied fans shared their feelings on social media while using the hashtag #BadBunnyXCrocs. "who got them crocs, I just wanna talk," tweeted one user, along with a photo of a dog getting ready to mug someone.

Other fans were confused by how the Crocs sold out when the "line" to purchase them never moved, with some suggesting that bots bought all of the shoes. "Next time you collaborate with someone as big as @sanbenito you better make enough for a good amount of fans not just resellers," tweeted one disappointed fan. "Your methods are wack."

Crocs responded to the bot allegations by claiming that they have methods in place to prevent them from obtaining merchandise. "We don't like bots either, which is why we use a combination of a queuing system and other fraud protection measures to protect against them," the company tweeted.

?s=20