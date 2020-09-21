Bad Bunny Holds Virtual Concert in New York City

On Sunday, Bad Bunny performed his virtual concert as promised, but he surprised New Yorkers when he showed up in the city for the livestream, riding on the back of a flatbed truck driving throughout the city. The concert kicked off Univision's Uforia Music Series. The truck, designed to look a subway train, drove through the Bronx and Washington Heights, later stopping in front of Harlem Hospital, where the Puerto Rican singer thanked frontline workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic.

The concert, which was livestreamed on YouTube, was held on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the deadly storm that caused major destruction on Bad Bunny's home island of Puerto Rico. "We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate Puerto Rico's community resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria," Jesus Lara, Univision president of radio, said in a statement.

While Bad Bunny was performing, he also premiered a new music video for his song "Una Vez,” and many of his artist friends like Sech and Mora joined him live from Puerto Rico and Panama. "Thanks to @badbunnypr for the opportunity," Sech wrote on Instagram. "From which country did you watch it?"

Bad Bunny will also be honored at the Hispanic Heritage Awards next month with the Vision Award, for his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and his protests against political injustice in Puerto Rico.