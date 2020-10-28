Bad Bunny Wants to Have His Own Clothing Line

In a new interview with E! News, Bad Bunny talked about his new partnership with Cheetos, as well as his dreams for his future in fashion. The Latin trap star joined forces with the brand to give back to the Latinx community with the Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) program. Through his Good Bunny Foundation, Bad Bunny and Cheetos have committed to donating $500,000.

"To be honest, this opportunity seemed very interesting to me, especially because I wanted to do something fun and something that left a mark as an artist," Bad Bunny said. "And it was important for me to do this collab with Cheetos because I feel like I'm doing it for the Latin community, not only in the U.S. but for the whole world."

In the interview, he also talked about wanting to have his own clothing line — not super-surprising after his glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out in minutes. "It's one of my goals and dreams," he shared. "I'm working on it ... I'm focused on my music, my career, everything, so it's one of my goals to dedicate my time to fashion."

He also gave fans a look at his skincare routine, which isn't much. "My skincare routine is I take a shower only on Saturdays," he joked. "In all honesty, I don't do anything. I just wash my face with the same body wash I use to wash my ass. I don't do anything ... I'm blessed."